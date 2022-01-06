News

MultiChoice on a high with Step Up offer for DStv, GOtv customers

Posted on

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced the return of its popular Step Up offer for its DStv and GOtv customers, giving them the opportunity to pay less for more worldclass entertainment content starting January 5, for a limited period. With the Step Up offer, DStv and GOtv customers who upgrade or reconnect on the next higher package, will get a further boost to an even higher package within 48 hours at no additional cost. This means a step up to more great entertainment. “It’s our mission to give the best entertainment to our customers at all times.

We see this offer as an opportunity to get our customers to enjoy the great content that is currently available on higher packages for less, thereby giving them something to get excited about this January,” said John Ugbe, CEO, MultiChoice Nigeria New, active or disconnected DStv customers on the Yanga package, who upgrade to Confam package, will get boosted to enjoy programming on Compact package. Similarly, those on Compact package, who renew on Compact Plus, will get boosted to experience DStv Premium. The next few months have something for everyone on DStv & GOtv. Upgraded customers will be able to enjoy world-class sporting action together with original local content, international movies, series, telenovelas, music shows, news and kids’ entertainment on the Step Up offer.

 

Our Reporters

