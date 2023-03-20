MultiChoice rolls out content for new calendar year

Africa Magic, the home of movie entertainment, has unveiled a bumper chain of indigenous and international content for customers across DStv and GOtv channels for the new calendar year. The exciting catalogue of content includes news, music, sports, reality TV shows, documentaries, drama series, movies, and children’s programmes. Speaking at the Content Discovery event held earlier today, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola, said customers should expect a new and diverse set of captivating and relatable indigenous stories across Africa Magic channels. “It’s been 20 years of Africa Magic and Nollywood growing together, building global careers and talents. In 2003, we began the journey of telling authentic Nigerian stories on Africa Magic to build a platform where everyday Nigerians see themselves in relatable stories reflecting our culture. In 2023, we’ve found ourselves celebrating 20 years of creating and telling Nigerian stories. “This year, we intend to break more boundaries and find new frontiers in local storytelling. “We look forward to ensuring Africa Magic remains at the forefront of Nigeria storytelling. “We are adding 28 more series titles and 20 original Africa Magic movies for our customers, starting from April 2023. This year, we are also investing more in our indigenous productions across our language channels: Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo,” she said.
