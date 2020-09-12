Multichoice spent N3.5bn to host BBNaija Season 5, says Ugbe

The Managing Director of Multichoice, John Ugbe, has revealed that the production of this year’s Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ cost the company a whooping N3.5 billion.

Ugbe, who disclosed this during Multichoice’s Showcase 2020 held via Zoom, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to creating top-notch entertainment content for its numerous audiences across Africa. Most of these new changes coming to Dstv and GOtv will kick-off after Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition ends.

Speaking on the on-going BBNaija, which started on July 19, and expected to come to end on September 27, Ugbe said: “Big Brother Naija has been widely regarded as one of Africa’s biggest entertainment exports, being the biggest showcase of Nigeria’s diversity outside of core Nollywood.

“No doubt, the fifth season has been adventurous, exciting and entertaining, and undoubtedly the biggest thing on African television in 2020.

“The figure we learnt includes construction costs of over N300 million, N2 billion spent on production equipment such as consoles, cameras, microphones, cables, lighting, audio, and so on. Hundreds of millions also went into the provision of utilities, information technology and safety systems, building modifications, COVID-19 adaptations to the house among others.”

Also speaking, the Chief Customer Officer (CCO), MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. Martin Mabutho, said there would be new channels coming to Dstv and GOtv before the end of the year.

Martin said the new division of SuperSport would be segmented into different channels specialised in different sports and different football leagues.

He added: “That means that each sport like UFC, Tennis, Motorsport, gymnastics, etc will have dedicated SuperSport channels while there’ll be special channels for different football leagues. In all, there are going to be 19 sports channels on DStv, including two ESPN channels.

“The Big Brother Naija reality TV show continues to produce some of the country’s biggest TV personalities and pop culture influencers since its maiden edition in 2006.

“Some of these personalities include Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Gideon Okeke and more recently, Mercy Eke, Mike Edwards, Miracle Ikechukwu, Tobi Bakre, Cynthia “Cee-C” Nwadiora Bamike “BamBam” Olawunmi, Tunde “Teddy A” Adenibuyan, Efe Ejeba, Bisola Aiyeola and Tokunbo “Tboss” Idowu.”

