Multichoice staff tests positive for COVID-19

The management of Multichoice Nigeria has disclosed that a member of staff at its branch in Onireke Street, Jericho, Ibadan has tested positive for coronavirus.

A statement signed on behalf of the management by Caroline Oghuma, yesterday, said the virus-positive staff was now receiving medicare, urging anyone who had visited the branch in the past two weeks to selfisolate.

The statement reads: “We recently discovered that an individual who was at our branch at 14, Onireke Street, Jericho, Ibadan, Oyo State has tested positive for COVID- 19.

“The person is now receiving medical care. “If you visited the branch in the past two weeks between 27th June and 11th July, 2020, you may have been in contact with this individual, and likely exposed

