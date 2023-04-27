Arts & Entertainments

MultiChoice Talent Factory Alumni Bag Multiple AMVCA Nominations

Graduates of the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) have been nominated for awards in different categories for the 9th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards scheduled to hold from May 18 to 20.

The nominations are in addition to the MTF awards category which is dedicated to films from the Academy. MTF alumni, Wilson Nkya and Philipo Ngonyani were nominated in the Best Movie East Africa category for their work titled ‘Mvamizi’, while Nkya received another nomination with Jane Moshi in the category for Best Indigenous Language: Swahili, for the movie titled ‘Frida’. Orire Nwani was also nominated in the Best Short Film/Online Video category for ‘Love Language’ while Emmanuel Mwape was nominated in the Best Movie Southern Africa category for ‘Silver Lining’.

MTF Director for Africa, Nwabisa Matyumza said the nominations highlight the success of the MTF Academies in educating the next generation of African storytellers and multiplying the impact of entertainment talent on the continent.

“Their success proves how our alumni are part of a continent-wide move to inspire narratives; multiplying the power of African storytelling and keeping viewers and communities informed, entertained, and connected,” she said. Two movies titled ‘Leaked’ and ‘Revisit’, by the MTF West Africa Academy alumni, were also nominated in the MTF awards category.

Reacting to the nomination, MTF Academy West Africa Director, Atinuke Babatunde said: “We are proud to see our people making waves at the AMVCAs. “It’s more proof of how their work contributes to the creative space and also helps to grow the economy of their countries.”

Now in its fourth year, MTF has honed the skills of more than 120 emerging TV and Film production professionals in 13 countries across Africa. The initiative has created an MTF Alumni Network of skilled graduates that now occupy significant roles across the industry

