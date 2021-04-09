Arts & Entertainments

MultiChoice Talent Factory graduates class of 2020

MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) West Africa Academy graduated 20 students after 18 months intense training in film and television production. The students’ academic course which was extended from 12 months to 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic gave them the opportunity of acquiring the MTF A c a demy qualification as well as an equally illustrious qualification from the prestigious New York Film Academy of Visual and Performing Arts (NYFA), making them more soughtafter as they re-enter their respective local film and TV sectors as highly qualified industry professionals.

The students completed an intensive three week online NYFA course on the production of micro-documentaries, Public Service Announcements (PSAs), music videos and also worked with the United Nations on the global #PledgeToPause campaign.

These exposed the young creatives to global networks, making them a part of the MTF alumni network, while also connecting them with industry professionals from across the continent through the MTF Portal. Speaking at the virtual event, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, stated that despite the difficulty that arose as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the students were able to quickly adapt to the transition from physical to virtual learning which is a testament to the world-class nature of the academy’s course.

Our Reporters

