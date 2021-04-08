News

MultiChoice Talent Factory Graduates Class of 2020

Posted on

MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) West Africa Academy has graduated 20 students, after 18 months intense training in film and television production. The students’ academic course which was extended from 12 months to 18 months due to the pandemic gave them the opportunity of acquiring the MTF Academy qualification as well as an equally illustrious qualification from the prestigious New York Film Academy of Visual and Performing Arts (NYFA), making them more sought-after as they re-enter their respective local film and TV sectors as highly qualified industry professionals.

