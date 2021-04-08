MultiChoice Talent Factory Graduates Class of 2020

MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) West Africa Academy has graduated 20 students, after 18 months intense training in film and television production. The students’ academic course which was extended from 12 months to 18 months due to the pandemic gave them the opportunity of acquiring the MTF Academy qualification as well as an equally illustrious qualification from the prestigious New York Film Academy of Visual and Performing Arts (NYFA), making them more sought-after as they re-enter their respective local film and TV sectors as highly qualified industry professionals.
Related Articles
Nigeria records over 1,000 new COVID-19 infections
*Third time in one week For the second consecutive day — and the third time within one week — over 1,000 new coronavirus infections have been confirmed across Nigeria. Confirming the positive samples on Thursday, the update for December 24 by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that the new cases were […]
Lawyers kick against deregistration
However, some senior lawyers flayed the Federal Government for deregistering some of the frontline socio-cultural groups in the country over alleged security concerns. In separate telephone interviews with Sunday Telegraph, the lawyers said government’s action in deregistering Ohanaeze General Assembly, Arewa Consultative Forum, among others, was an infringement on members’ constitutionally guaranteed right to […]
92,591 candidates sit for Common Entrance Exams
…only 30,000 may be admitted says FG No fewer than 92,591 candidates yesterday sat for the 2019/2020 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE), conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO), in 639 centres nationwide. However, only 30,000 candidates may be offered admission, due to the constraints of limited carrying capacity of the 104 Federal Government […]
