MultiChoice talent factory launches 'In Focus Masterclass Series

The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) is set to launch the ‘In Focus Masterclass Series’ hosted by South Africa-based film and TV veteran Ken Kaplan!

 

The series comprises of pre-recorded conversations now available on the MTF Portal. The Masterclass series will see Kaplan in virtual conversation with some of the most formidable creative technical professionals in Africa’s film and TV industry.

 

Masterclasses have been a crucial feature of the MTF shared-value initiative since its establishment in 2018, and have been held in various African countries in line with one of MultiChoice Africa’s strategy of technical and creative knowledge sharing as a means of empowering emerging and professional creatives.

 

“Investing in the next generation of storytellers on a technical and creative level is something that has been at the heart of the MTF initiative.

 

We’re excited to launch MTF In Focus, a series of in-depth virtual conversations with leading filmmakers from across the continent,” said John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria.

