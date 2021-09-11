News

MultiChoice Talent Factory welcomes class of 2022

MultiChoice is excited to welcome the third set of passionate young film creatives comprising the Class of 2022 to the MultiChoice Talent Factory, MTF, West Africa Academy. After a six-week selection process, 20 aspiring filmmakers representing Nigeria and Ghana will begin a 12-month training programme in October at the MTF Academy in Lagos. The final candidates were selected after a rigorous interview process by the judging panel, which consisted film and television experts including representatives of the Directors’ Guild of Nigeria (DGN).

On the judging panel were pioneer MTF Academy Director, Mr. Femi Odugbemi, Film Director and representative of the DGN, Mr. Lancelot Imasuen, Film Director and Producer, Ms. Tope Oshin, Film Director, Mr. James Omokwe and Director and representative of the DGN, Mrs. Patricia Oghre Imobhio. The Class of 2021 in partnership with the New York Film Academy (NYFA) benefited from an intensive three-week online training which will now be part of the MTF curriculum to train the new cohort to produce micro documentaries, public service announcements, television commercials and music videos.

The goal of the training will be to broaden their skill set and allow them to be economically active in various sectors, other than the film industry. Speaking on a survey carried out to ascertain how MTF academies are igniting Africa’s creative industries and the findings which revealed 92% of the inaugural class of 2019 are economically active in the industry, CEO Multi- Choice Nigeria, John Ugbe, stated that the programme is what the industry needs and why MTF was founded.

