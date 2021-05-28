Sports

Multichoice to air all Euro 2020 matches live on DStv, GOtv

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced that all matches of the Euro 2020, which holds between 11 June and 11 July, will be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv via the SuperSport channels. The tournaments which were rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic gets underway in Rome on Friday, 11 June and will be live and in HD on DStv and the full offering of games will also available on GOtv.

The SuperSport broadcast will feature expert opinions and insights from top commentators and veterans of the continental game. “As the 2020/21 football season from international football leagues come to an end, we are thrilled to continue to cater to our customers’ football appetites with our unmatched coverage of one of the most anticipated football tournaments of the year, the UEFA Euro 2020,” says John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria. Twenty-four teams will be playing across 51 matches in 12 cities, while the semi-finals and final will take place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, July 11. The Euro tournament will be available on the DStv Yanga package upwards, and on GOtv, the matches will be available on GOtv Max, Jolli and Jinja packages.

