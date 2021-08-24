Arts & Entertainments

Multichoice top executive, Martin Mabutho, dies at 47

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced the passing of Martin Mabutho, the company’s Chief Customer Officer. Martin Mabutho died at the age of 47 in the early hours of Tuesday, August 24, 2021 in Cape Town after a brief illness.

“Martin was not just a colleague but a very close friend and most trusted adviser. He was well loved by everyone for his energy and hard-work, his warmth, good humour and the creativity and positive attitude he always brought to the team. He will be greatly missed,” said John Ugbe, CEO, MultiChoice Nigeria.

Mabutho joined MultiChoice Botswana as a Customer Service Supervisor in 1999, and later became a Brand Manager at MNet in 2003.

He led the Marketing and Sales effort for DStv Mobile in Sub-Saharan Africa before his appointment as MultiChoice Nigeria’s General Manager, Sales and Marketing in 2013.

In 2018 he was appointed Chief Customer Officer, responsible for driving the MultiChoice Nigeria customer group strategy covering customer value management, sales, marketing, customer experience and care.

He is survived by aged parents, his wife Thato and their four children.

