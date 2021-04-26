News

MultiChoice unveils Abegas headline sponsor for Big Brother Naija Season 6

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

 

MultiChoice Nigeria has unveiled indigenous mobile app, Abeg, as the headline sponsor for the 6th season of its popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

 

 

Launched in September 2020, Abeg is a peer-to-peer social payment platform that allows users to send, request and receive money quickly, seamlessly pay for goods and services, and transfer money to friends and family free of charge. The mobile app is a product of leading financial technological company, Piggytech Global Limited.

Speaking on the new partnership, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said: “We are excited to have Abeg on the BBNaija platform for this sixth season. There’s a strong alignment between our brands’ commitments: Abeg is a young and ambitious fintech company that is passionate about providing payment experiences for its customers just as we are committed to connecting our customers to stories and experiences they enjoy. We believe this new partnership with Abeg will deepen the engagement with our customers and fans of the show even as we look forward to a great season.”

The open call auditions for the popular reality show will be announced in due course as the show makes a return for a sixth season later this year.

 

Organisers of the most anticipated reality TV show, has earlier announced that this season’s winner will go home with a whopping N90 million worth of prizes.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Third Mainland Bridge’ll be totally reopened this weekend’ – Fashola

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, said yesterday that the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos undergoing repairs, would be totally reopened to traffic ‘’this weekend’’. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fashola, who gave the assurance during a radio phone-in programme, did not specify which day of the weekend to expect […]
News

How abducted lady tricked her captors into police net

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A kidnapped victim, Mrs. Maris Ibe, has successfully outwitted her captors and walked them into a police net at Asaba, the Delta State capital. The woman, after she was abducted, pretended to understand and supported her captors’ reasons for taking to the crime. Although the kidnappers, Sunday Chukwu, 28, married with a child, and Chidokwe […]
News

US coronavirus cases rise by over 60,000, setting single-day record

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States reported more than 60,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the biggest increase ever reported by a country in a single day, according to a Reuters tally. The United States faces a bleak summer with record-breaking infections and many states forced to close parts of the economy again, leaving some workers without […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica