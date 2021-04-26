MultiChoice unveils Abegas headline sponsor for Big Brother Naija Season 6

MultiChoice Nigeria has unveiled indigenous mobile app, Abeg, as the headline sponsor for the 6th season of its popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

Launched in September 2020, Abeg is a peer-to-peer social payment platform that allows users to send, request and receive money quickly, seamlessly pay for goods and services, and transfer money to friends and family free of charge. The mobile app is a product of leading financial technological company, Piggytech Global Limited.

Speaking on the new partnership, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said: “We are excited to have Abeg on the BBNaija platform for this sixth season. There’s a strong alignment between our brands’ commitments: Abeg is a young and ambitious fintech company that is passionate about providing payment experiences for its customers just as we are committed to connecting our customers to stories and experiences they enjoy. We believe this new partnership with Abeg will deepen the engagement with our customers and fans of the show even as we look forward to a great season.”

The open call auditions for the popular reality show will be announced in due course as the show makes a return for a sixth season later this year.

Organisers of the most anticipated reality TV show, has earlier announced that this season’s winner will go home with a whopping N90 million worth of prizes.

