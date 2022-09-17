MultiChoice unveils special World Cup coverage, Big Brother Naija+South Africa

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced bumper coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and a special Big Brother Naija +SA edition for its customers on DStv and GOtv. This was disclosed at the MultiChoice Media Showcase in Lagos. Speaking on the special coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the next Big Brother Reality TV show, CEO of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said all the 64 matches of the World Cup in Qatar will be live on DStv and GOtv. He added that the special Big Brother edition will even be more intense with housemates from Nigeria and South Africa.

“MultiChoice is excited to bring every single fan all the actions in their language, along with local commentary. To add value to all our customers, we are making all the 64 World Cup matches available in 14 different local languages including Pidgin, Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa. “The next Big Brother edition will have housemates from the two giants of Africa, Nigeria, and South Africa, together in one house.

This is de-signed to be a unifying experience of culture, personalities, and entertainment, highlighting what we both have in common. The prizes promise to be as massive as the entire show itself – both in cash and other sponsored prizes,” he said. Speaking further, she said customers should look out for a new 260-episode local series ‘The Covenant’, and another 260-episode local series titled ‘Itura’, starting from October 3. She added that the popular Africa Magic series, ‘Tinsel’, and ‘The Rishantes’ will also make a return in a few weeks.

