News

MultiChoice unveils special World Cup coverage, Big Brother Naija+South Africa

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced bumper coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and a special Big Brother Naija +SA edition for its customers on DStv and GOtv. This was disclosed at the MultiChoice Media Showcase in Lagos. Speaking on the special coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the next Big Brother Reality TV show, CEO of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said all the 64 matches of the World Cup in Qatar will be live on DStv and GOtv. He added that the special Big Brother edition will even be more intense with housemates from Nigeria and South Africa.

“MultiChoice is excited to bring every single fan all the actions in their language, along with local commentary. To add value to all our customers, we are making all the 64 World Cup matches available in 14 different local languages including Pidgin, Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa. “The next Big Brother edition will have housemates from the two giants of Africa, Nigeria, and South Africa, together in one house.

This is de-signed to be a unifying experience of culture, personalities, and entertainment, highlighting what we both have in common. The prizes promise to be as massive as the entire show itself – both in cash and other sponsored prizes,” he said. Speaking further, she said customers should look out for a new 260-episode local series ‘The Covenant’, and another 260-episode local series titled ‘Itura’, starting from October 3. She added that the popular Africa Magic series, ‘Tinsel’, and ‘The Rishantes’ will also make a return in a few weeks.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Gumi to FG: Use bandits to fight bandits

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, has advised the federal government to adopt of fighting the war against bandits by setting up them against each other, saying that raising up and supporting splitter groups among the ranks of bandits is the only way to stop the incessant abduction of school children and others. In a report by […]
News

Attack on Uzuakoli Police Station barbaric – Kalu

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the attack on Uzuakoli police station in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State as unwarranted, uncivilized and barbaric. Lamenting the ugly development, Kalu noted that the perpetrators of the ugly incident must be brought to book. While […]
News

Insecurity: Southern Senators back govs on open grazing ban

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi,

Pledge legislative support for state police power The Southern Senators Forum (SSF), has endorsed the outright ban on open grazing of cattle across the 17 states of Southern Nigeria and commended the Southern Governors Forum (SGF) for taking the decision at a time Nigeria is grappling with widespread insecurity. The federal lawmakers said that such […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica