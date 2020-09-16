Sports

MultiChoice unveils sport channels, content line-up

Leading video entertainment company, MultiChoice Nigeria, has unveiled its new sport channels and content line-up for the remainder of the year 2020. The unveiling, which also featured the announcement of local and international entertainment, documentaries, reality and kiddies’ programming to be aired in 2020, occurred at the virtual MultiChoice Nigeria Showcase 2020 on Wednesday, 9 September.

Martin Mabutho, Chief Customer Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, said the pay-TV company is pleased to broadcast to Nigerians the very best of football from international football leagues such as the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, UEFA Champions League, Emirates FA Cup and others for the upcoming 2020/2021 season to both DStv and GOtv customers.

He also noted that American sport channel, ESPN, has returned to DStv after some years’ hiatus, adding that the channel will also be on GOtv Max and will showcase the best of the NBA (National Basketball Association), NFL (National Football League), Major League Baseball (MLB), MLS (Major League Soccer) and other sports to subscribers.

