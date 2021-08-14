Sports

Multimedia Sports Journalist holds first training for members

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comments Off on Multimedia Sports Journalist holds first training for members

The Multimedia Sports Journalists on Saturday organised its first training for members on content creation for local football. With over 40 members availing themselves for the training, which was led by Enitan Obadina via Google Meet, “How to Start an NPFL Fan TV” was the agenda.

 

Obadina emphasized on the need for members to take the Nigerian football content to the fans and change the fans orientation about the league.

 

In attendance: Tobi Adepoju, Tunde Laidi, Charles Ogundiya, Bayo Adegboyega, Samuel Areo, Oni Afolabi, Wale Mustapha, Muideen Awe, Daniel Idowu Ademiju, Oluwatomiwa Babalola, Seyi Alao amongst others.

 

The Multimedia Sports Journalist which has now been revamped says it will continue to help shape the face of Nigeria sports.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

