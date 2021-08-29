Sports

Multimedia Sports Journalists organizes crash course on SEO writing

“Code, Content and Community are the three keys to higher search engine for website visibility,” this was harped upon on Saturday, August 28, by Muideen Awe, as the Multimedia Sports Journalists organised a crash course on “Search Engine Optimization Writing” for its members.

 

The course which was held via Google Meet touched on the importance of SEO writing and how it can help a client’s website. Mr Awe also reiterated on why understanding how to write SEO content is key to ones success as a freelance write. Speaking on behalf of the group, Enitan Obadina, thanked the resource person for a job well done despite a short time notice.

 

The training is coming off the back of the first one held on “How To Start An NPFL Fan TV” as the MSJ executive committee says it would continue to put up innovations to make the group bigger and better

