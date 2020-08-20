Multiple accident claims 5 lives in Ogun

Five persons were confirmed dead in a multiple accident at Sagamu interchange diversion area along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on th8.

The Spokesman of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi who conformed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta, the State capital, explained that the accident involved a Mazda space bus marked, GGE 296 DC, a DAF tanker with no registration number and a Benz truck marked, FST 340 XW.

According to him, the accident was caused by reckless driving and wrongful overtaking on the part of the space bus driver.

Akinbiyi added that eight people were involved in the accident, including five male adults and three female adults, saying that two male adults and three female adults died from the accident.

He said: “According to eyewitness account the crash was caused by the Mazda Space Bus due to wrongful overtaking and reckless driving.

“We learnt from the eyewitness that the space bus and the tanker were inbound Ibadan from Lagos along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at the diversion axis after Sagamu interchange.

“In an attempt to overtake a truck in front, it had an head-on collision with another truck coming from Ibadan inbound Lagos which kicked it under the tanker before veering into the bush killing five people on the spot.

“One from the truck (motor boy) and four from the space bus, including the driver.

“The tanker driver ran away while the driver of the truck is recuperating at Idera Hospital in Sagamu.

“The vehicles have been taken to the Area Police Command, Sagamu,” he said.

Akinbiyi condoled with the families of the deceased, while calling on motorists to avoid reckless and wrongful overtaking at diversion and construction zones, saying they should maintain the 50k/ph speed limit.

He disclosed that the injured victims were taken to Idera Hospital, Sagamu while the corpses of the deceased were deposited at same hospital morgue.

Like this: Like Loading...