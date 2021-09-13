Business

Multiple COVID-19 tests raise air travel cost in Nigeria, others

Multiple COVID-19 testing in West Africa, including Nigeria, may have skyrocketed the cost of air tickets within the region as the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has continued to advise governments’ in the continent to fashion out ways of reducing costs.

 

The body, representing 280 airlines, said COVID-19 testing must be affordable as well as timely, widely available and effective if the sector must make headway. An IATA sampling of costs for PCR tests, the test most frequently required by governments in 16 countries, showed wide variations by markets and within markets.

 

Many who hitherto traveled for holidays prior to COVID-19 has drastically cut down on their travels. A businessman based in Sierra Leone recently bought a two-way ticket to Abuja in January 2020 at $400 in August 2021, the same trip now goes for between $450 to $600 and now spends the same amount on just COVID-19 test for traveling within the sub-region as he is mandated to pay for more than two COVID-19 tests at an astronomical cost.

 

There has been an upswing in air travel following the relaxation of travel restrictions. In West Africa, post-lockdown travel came with an increased price regime for tickets that were already expensive, and mandatory COVID-19 tests for international air travel to all West African countries. Most West African countries do not only require a negative COVID-19 test from a passenger’s country of departure, but also an additional test upon arrival.

 

These tests are paid for by passengers and are usually conducted regardless of vaccination status. West Africa flight travel was already cumbersome and expensive before COVID-19.

 

A round trip from Lagos to Dubai can cost $700, which is the same cost for a round trip from Lagos to Monrovia. And while there are direct nonstop flights between Lagos and Dubai, in contrast, there is no direct flight between Lagos and West African cities like Monrovia, Freetown, Dakar, or Banjul.

 

Those enforcing the current double testing regime argue that since COVID-19 tests are usually administered three to seven days before departure, the additional testing on arrival helps to assure countries that passengers did not contact COVID-19 in that period between testing and travel. In addition, accusations of the issuance of false or fake COVID-19 results for travel in some countries has resulted in a lack of trust in results not issued by the country of arrival.

 

The high cost of aviation fuel, high taxes and government policies are among the major reasons why travel within West Africa remains expensive. In 1999, forty-four African states endorsed the “Yamoussoukro Decision,” which called for regional air markets to be more open.

 

In January 2018, the African Union launched the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) to create a single unified air transport market in Africa. The SAATM is largely based on the Yamoussoukro Decision of 1999. The decision was never adequately implemented.

 

The cost of COVID-19 tests are expensive for most West Africans. According to the World Bank, in 2020, the gross national income per capita of twelve of the fifteen members of ECOWAS stood at less than $2,500 at less than $300 with eight of the 12 standing at less than $1,300.

 

Other countries have made efforts to mitigate additional travel costs for passengers by pricing their COVID-19 tests on the lower end of the fee spectrum. Liberia charges $50 for tests for travel to an ECOWAS country as opposed to $80 charged for a test to travel outside West Africa.

 

Similarly, Ghana charges ECOWAS citizens $50 for a test upon arrival in Ghana as opposed to $150 to other nationalities. Cape Verde also allows flight travel for individuals who can provide a government-issued COVID-19 certificate.

 

This certificate consists of a negative test result, a certification of recovery from COVID-19, or a vaccination certificate, showing the individual has been fully vaccinated.

 

This measure is inline with a WHO July 2021 policy brief that advised states to remove mandatory testing and quarantine for international travelers who were vaccinated.

 

The cost of a traveler’s COVID- 19 test ranges from $40 to $100 in most West African countries. This means that a round trip now requires a traveler to pay $200 total for two COVID-19 tests.

