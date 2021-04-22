Business

Multiple rates: LCCI demands forex reforms

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has called for a review of Nigeria’s foreign exchange policy framework towards expanding the scope of market mechanism in the determination of exchange rate in the country. President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, in an interview with this newspaper in Lagos, said it was time the Federal Government looked into the country’s foreign policy in order to harmonise the rate. The LCCI president noted with concerns the divergent positions of both the fiscal and monetary authorities regarding the country’s foreign exchange framework. According to her, lack of cohesion among policymakers is sending negative signal to the investment community, worsening uncertainty and further dampening investor confidence.

It is important for the fiscal authorities in the country. Mabogunje explained that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Economic Advisory Council (EAC) needed to be on the same page as far as the country’s foreign exchange policy framework is concerned to promote FX stability. She said: “The Lagos Chamber notes with concerns the divergent positions of both the fiscal and monetary authorities regarding the country’s foreign exchange framework. “Lack of cohesion among policymakers sends a negative signal to the investment community, worsens uncertainty, and further dampens investor confidence.

“It is important for the fiscal authorities, CBN and Economic Advisory Council to be on the same page as far as the country’s foreign exchange policy framework is concerned. “We reiterate our position that Nigeria’s foreign exchange policy framework needs to be reviewed to expand the scope of market mechanism in the determination of exchange rate. “It is critically important for policymakers to harmonise the multiple exchange rates into a single market-reflective rate, which is imperative in strengthening investor confidence and engendering macroeconomic stability.” According to her, “unification of exchange rates would complement recent efforts by CBN geared at enhancing liquidity at the supply segment of the foreign exchange market.

“Ensuring clarity on the country’s foreign exchange policy direction among participants in the investment environment is even more imperative in attracting private investments into the economy. “Many investors in the economy, including those in the real sector are lamenting the difficulties in accessing foreign exchange for importation of raw materials, equipment and some critical inputs for production and processing. This is in-spite of the notable recovery in crude oil prices.

“This situation is a taking a huge toll on capacity utilisation, business turnover, sales and profitability. Sustainability of some of these investments are currently at risk with dire implications for retention of jobs. “All these underscores the need to review the current foreign exchange management model.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Digital transformation: Obaro urges attention to cybersecurity

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

As the pace of digital transformation ramps up across the world with the increasing use of data and cloud technology by organisations and governments, the Managing Director of SystemSpecs, Mr. John Obaro, has called for a renewed focus on cybersecurity to ensure data protection and privacy. According to him, the increasing spate of cyber-attacks and […]
Business

NSE: Stocks extend gain by N140bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Nigerian stocks yesterday sustained positive outlook as the overall performance measures, NSE ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 0.76 per cent. Market watchers attributed the development to sustained confidence as bargain hunters leverage undervalued stocks. Consequently, the All- Share Index rose by 267.93 basis points or 0.76 per cent to close at 35,493.15 index […]
Business

M&B gets N2.5bn CBN’s COVID-19 intervention fund

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu and Taiwo Hassan

Following the N100 billion healthcare sector intervention fund approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stimulate growth in the pharmaceutical sector amid COVID-19 impacts, the management of May & Baker (M&B) Nigeria Plc has said it secured about N2.5 billion from the facility.   A breakdown of the N2.5 billion loan facility showed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica