‘Multiple taxation affects business environment in Nigeria’

The Managing Director/ CEO, Jackal Ventures Ltd, Chinedu Onwuatuegwu, has said that the Nigerian business environment is bedeviled by multi -taxation,power infrastructure deficiency and lack of political will to execute our extant laws, stressing that unless efforts made to remady the situation the economy will continue to wobble. According to the MD, the nation needs to address these challenges before it can make a head-way. He noted that the obvious lack of political will to do what needed to be done that made many people to concur that the problem of Nigeria was the lack of good leaders or credible leadership. He, therefore, called on the powers that be to ensure that the electric power infrastructure is uplifted in the overall interest of the nation, saying that without power that there is not much that industrialists can do to create jobs or put the nation on the map of great economies.

He suggested there was need for the state governments and the federal government to meet and rationalize the taxes paid by the private sector, saying that incidents of multiple taxation is killing a lot of businesses. On the needed business and enterpreneurship skills to survive in the nation’s business environment,he posited that an executive needs to have ardent focus and financial acumen to survive, maintaining that good cash management ability is vital to succeed given inconsistent policies of government,multiple taxation and poor enfrastructure. According to him, it was the tragic death of his mother as a youth that forced him to join the world of business and that even though he thought he had lost the opportunity to qualify as a lawyer that fate also ensured that he today owns a legal practice. Thus he is hinting that no matter the situation you find your self in life never ever lose your dream

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...