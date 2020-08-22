Multiple taxation: Cost of healthcare may become unaffordable –GMD

The Guild of Medical Directors (GMD), has warned that the ‘ridiculous’ multiple taxes and levies being imposed on private hospitals in Abuja, would lead to closure of some facilities or cause an increase in healthcare charges. President GMD, Prof. Olufemi Babalola, who lamented that the hospitals were financially crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic, said if the demands by the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) were not addressed, persons who prefer private hospitals may no longer be able to afford treatment.

While regretting that the extortion was due to a wrong assumption that private hospitals made a lot of money during the pandemic, he lambasted AMAC for showing total disregard for the issues faced by the sector in this critical time, which has forced many private hospitals to close down. He said: “Private hospitals in Abuja, which have been suffering under the brunt of the economic woes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, are again under siege from the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

“The area council has recently unleashed its officials and agents to harass hospital owners for exorbitant and frankly ridiculous multiple taxes/levies for things such as tenement rates, fumigation license, TV/Radio license and other bogus charges. “We are witnessing a desperate effort to collect money in a way we have never seen before. How can a hospital be asked to pay a bill of over N500, 000 for TV/Radio license and N100, 000 for fumigation? “We have only started reopening after the problems related to the Corona virus and this is the time the council decides to reward private hospitals with extortion. “The amounts of money being demanded from hospitals in these current economic realities will definitely force many to close or pass on the money to needy patients. Countless meetings and decisions about these multiple taxes have not yielded any sensible resolutions.”

