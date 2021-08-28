Travel & Tourism

Multiple taxations, albatross of managing hotels in Nigeria –NHA

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian tax system, which main function like any other countries in the world, is to generate revenue for the running of the government at all levels, has been unfavourable to the hotel industry in Nigeria. There has been prevailing issues regarding multiplicity of taxes. The more the government attempts to check the menace of multiplicity of taxes in the hotel industry the more cases of recurring decimal of multiplicity of taxes rear its ugly head. This monster which is antithesis to the development of the sector has led to the stunted growth and congenital infantilism in the sector as when a new hotel is opening, tax authorities at all levels visit such facility, demanding all kinds of taxes.

ECOWAS call

Without fear of contradiction, as long as states in the federation desire to increase on their Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) as there has been a steady decline from federal allocations, hotels all over the country continue to be the veritable sources to augment federal allocations to states and this is at the detriment of the hotels and a great disincentive to hotels that are already over taxed. Economic Community for West African States (ECOWAS) calling on Nigerian government for upward review of the Value Added Tax (VAT) as it is the lowest in the region is absurd and a call to exterminate the hotel industry that has been contributing quite significantly to Nigerian economy. It is to our greatest consternation that the ECOWAS in midst of destruction to economies caused by COVID-19 pandemic worldwide would make such a suggestion to the federal government of Nigeria instead of initiating policies and programmes to cushion the effects of the pandemic on the sector so as to avoid social cataclysm and collapse, which will be counterproductive.

The damaged caused by COVID-19 on hotels in Nigeria has further subjected the industry to a standstill as hoteliers and investors are aghast at the harrowing untold hardship and financial travails. Not withstanding the precarious situation we are in, hotels in Nigeria are still able to pay numerous bills to wit, electricity bills, water bills and other several tax obligations. The chart reveals a dangerous trend in the cost of running hotels in Nigeria and the government is complicit about it even as federal government urged electricity consumers to bear the ‘minor’ increase by Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) that is imminent and which to government is aimed at bridging the gap in the cost of electricity purchased by the distribution companies from the generating companies. We, therefore in view of the debilitating effects of the high cost of running hotels in Nigeria request that the federal government should extinguish the call by ECOWAS to increase VAT in Nigeria.

Taxes paid by hotels in Nigeria
1. Personal Income Tax (PIT)
2. Company’s Income Tax (CIT)
3. Education Tax (ET)
4. Value Added Tax (VAT)
5. Industrial Training Fund (ITF)
6. Pension Contribution
7. Development Levy
8. Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF)
9. Consumption Tax
10. Gaseous Emission Tax
11. Environmental Tax/Waste Disposal Tax
12. Pay As You Earn (PAYE)
13. Tourism Development Levy
14. Signboard/Signage Fee
15. Land Use Charge/Tenement Rate
16. Ground Rent
17. Mobile Advert Fee
18. Radio/TV Fee
19. NASREA – Environmental Audit Reports
20. Withholding Tax
21. Capital Gains Tax
22. Hotel Occupancy and Restaurant Fee
*By Nigeria Hotels Association (NHA), Abuja

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Goge Africa unfolds Twin Towns’ project

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

In line with its commitment to developing and promoting tourism across communities in Nigeria and Africa, Goge Africa Worldwide Limited has kicked start its campaign in this respect with the recent launch of its Twin Towns project, designed to connect communities based on shared values and heritage. The pilot communities are Badagry (Lagos State) and […]
Travel & Tourism

NIHOTOUR DG, Kangiwa, pledges support for pageant contests

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, pledged the commitment of the institute in supporting hosting of beauty pageant contests, state that it is an aspect of the creative art industry and one of the most vibrant sub-sectors of tourism requiring the collaborations of relevant institutions of […]
Travel & Tourism

ANJET Tourism seminar holds Nov. 17

Posted on Author Stories: Andrew Iro Okungbowa

This year’s edition of the Association of Nigerian Journalist and Writers of Tourism (ANJET) Tourism Seminar 2020 is billed to hold on November at Citi Height Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, with the theme, “Post Covid-19: Recovery strategies for the tourism and hospitality sector in Nigeria.” The keynote speaker is Dr. Wasiu Babalola, a tourism expert, lecturer […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica