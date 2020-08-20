News

Multivitamin supplement lowers risk of severe illnesses

Researchers in the United States (US) said older adults who took a daily multivitamin and mineral supplements with zinc and high amounts of vitamin C could experience sickness for shorter periods and with less severe symptoms. Their findings were published in the journal ‘Nutrients’.

The 12-week study by Oregon State University (OSU) researchers, showed that older adult participants that took the daily multivitamin and mineral supplements with zinc and high amounts of vitamin C experienced sickness for shorter periods and with less severe symptoms than counterparts in a control group receiving a placebo. The research by scientists at OSU’s Linus Pauling Institute involved 42 healthy people ages 55 to 75 and was designed to measure the supplement’s effects on certain immune system indicators.

It also looked at bloodstream levels of zinc and vitamins C and D while taking the supplement, as these micronutrients are important for proper immune function, reported the ‘Science Daily’. The immune indicators, including white blood cells’ ability to kill incoming pathogens, were unaltered in the group receiving the supplement. Corresponding author Adrian Gombart said, “The observed illness differences were striking.” Gombart is the professor of biochemistry and biophysics in the OSU College of Science and a principal investigator at the Linus Pauling Institute. As people get older, the risk of vitamin and mineral deficiencies that contribute to age-related immune system deficiencies rises. Across the US, Canada and Europe, research suggests more than one-third of older adults are deficient in at least one micronutrient, often more than one.

“That likely contributes to a decline in the immune system, most often characterised by increased levels of inflammation, reduced innate immune function and reduced T-cell function,” Gombart said. “Since multiple nutrients support immune function, older adults often benefit from multivitamin and mineral supplements. These are readily available, inexpensive and generally regarded as safe.” According to the report, the multivitamin supplement used in the study focused on vitamins and minerals typically thought to help immunity.

Similarly, the report showed that it contained 700 micrograms of vitamin A; 400 international units of vitamin D; 45 milligrams of vitamin E; 6.6 milligrams of vitamin B6; 400 micrograms of folate; 9.6 micrograms of vitamin B12; 1,000 milligrams of vitamin C; 5 milligrams of iron; 0.9 milligrams of copper; 10 milligrams of zinc; and 110 micrograms of selenium.

