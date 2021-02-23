Metro & Crime

Mum arrested for chaining teenage girl in Abia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUA HIA

Officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have rescued a teenage girl, identified simply as Ada, chained and locked up by her mother in Abia State.

 

The NSCDC officials also arrested the girl’s mother, Blessing, who claimed Ada was mentally challenged. Ada, a native of Obinkita village in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State, regained her freedom when men of the NSCDC stormed the community following a tip off.

 

The NSCDC officials discovered that Ada was chained in the neck and limbs and locked up by her parents and that she had been in that condition for long.

The state NSCDC Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Ndukwe Agu, said the state Commandant of the Corps had directed a thorough investigation into the incident.

 

Agu said the successful opera- on followed a tip-off from the social media where the incident was first reported and support from civil society organisations, including Vicar Hope Foundation and the Child Protection Network. The PRO added that the operation was preceded by a 24-hour surveillance at the victim’s home.

He said: “The state Commandant, Mr. Vincent Ogu, has directed a full-scale investigation while the victim has been handed over to the management of Vicar Hope Foundation – a pet project of the governor’s wife, Mrs. Nkechi Ikpeazu, for rehabilitation, treatment, and care.”

 

The mother, who could not say the specific time the sickness began, said Ada was struck by a mental ailment, and had to tether her indoors to prevent her from straying away.

