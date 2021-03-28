Mum, grandma inspired my afrocentric style –Jemiriye Adeniji

Jemiriye Adeniji is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and performing artist, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States of America. She was one of the talented singers who thrilled music lovers at the Nigerian Idol competition. Though she did not win, Jemiriye Adeniji had other plans after she left Nigeria. Aside performing on many notable music stages in the US, she was honoured in 2019 by Martin Luther King’s family when she won the Outstanding International Artist Award. She was also the first African to sing the Baseball anthem for Jackie Robinson Day celebration at Philadelphia. Added to her robust CV, the internationally recorgnised singer who hails from Ipetu, Osun State, studied Mass communication from Nigerian Institute of Journalism and holds a professional Diploma in Advertising and promotion from University of Lagos. In this interview with Ifeoma Ononye, the petite beauty shares the story behind her colourful afrocentric style that puts her on the spotlight at every international event

It’s been ages since you performed at Nigerian idol competition with your talent, What have you been up to?

I’ve been performing and touring different parts of the World. I know I’ve not been keeping up most of my gigs with the media, because I am a very private person. I need to do better and I am working on that. We expected a good music album from you, or a single, but we are yet to get one, what is happening to your music talent?

I have released couple of singles in the past years. I’m currently working on releasing my long awaited album. I guess I have been too critical of my own work, and I kept finding reasons why I need to perfect each track. But it’s time to let go. You’ll be hearing from me soon.

You are far away in the United States of America and we know how hard talents thrive by singing at jazz gigs. Have you explored that option yet? I

have graced so many music stages in the USA. I’ve been privileged to travel to so many states here in the United States to perform, and I must say it’s been very fulfilling and noteworthy.

You are said to be the center of attraction with your afrocentric style. Tell us what inspired it?

That is so sweet to hear. Well, I have always been a lover of African attires. As a child I fell in love with my chocolate brown skin and I’ll stand in front of the mirror to dress myself up using the Ankara fabric my mum bought.

We had lots of different Ankara and Adire collections, this was because my mum Mrs. Funmilayo Adeniji worked in an Ankara fabric factory back in the days, so we always had different collections at home. She always dresses in African attires, my late grandma Chief Mrs. Atilola Adeniji on the other hand had a boutique where she sold African prints and beads and whenever we went to visit her in the village she always gifts us beautiful African prints and beads and she dresses up like a Queen all the time.

She was the Iyalode (Queen Mother) of Ipetumodu Kingdom.

Then my godmother Mama Nike Davis Okundaye is one of the most renowned batik/adire artist in Africa, and the list goes on. So I’ve always been surrounded by beautiful African women who treasured the culture, they influenced me. so I just naturally fell in love with African prints and I created my own unique style.

Your hairstyle is pure african. Have you always done your hair this way or you just picked it up when you found yourself in the US?

I’ve always done my own hair since I was a child. I love African hairstyles. I love the uniqueness, it stands you out, and I love to encourage our youths to see the beauty in themselves first. I taught myself how to braid and do all kinds of hair styles. When I was younger. Some people thought I was weird because I was doing my own hair. But I wasn’t discouraged, now I’m an adult living in America, I’m happy I can easily bring any of my hair vision to life by myself and I’m able to save some money and I always pay myself

Considering that to make simple braids costs an arm and a leg over there, is it very expensive to maintain this style?

Well like I said I make my hair by myself, so I pay myself, and I can afford to change my hair style as often as I want.

What brand of perfume do you wear?

Hmmm, I have varieties of perfumes, but sometimes I prefer to go out without wearing any. I guess there’s nothing wrong with that. I prefer scented oils sometimes, depending on my mood. Above all I love smelling sweet. I don’t like perfumes or oils that are very strong scented. It has to be sweet and mild.

Is there any fashion accessory you cannot do without?

Yes, and that’ll be my Smile. Smile is my biggest fashion accessory.

It doesn’t seem like you are a designer freak. What’s your definition of style?

I sometimes choose Comfort over Elegance or Elegance over Comfort, depending on the occasion. However, My definition of style is wearing whatever you’re comfortable in elegantly.

Who inspired your dress sense from way back?

The likes the legendary Maryam Makeba, Mama Africa Angelique Kidjo, King Sunny Ade, Brenda Farsi, Tina Turner, Diana Ross to mention a few.

How do you relax?

I love my “Me time”, I love burning sweet smelling incense and I love to eat good food.

What is sex to you and do you think it is overrated in a relationship?

I’m sorry, the word “sex” sounds like what you do without any emotional connection or attachment with a random person. I believe in experiencing your partner, therefore I prefer to use the word “Love making”. Making love to someone you love is not overrated, I believe just as we are what we eat, we can become who we sleep with.

So, I advise we choose our partners right. The person you choose to make love with can make or mar you. You can inherit their problems and they can inherit yours.

This might sound a little conservative, but believe me- it doesn’t get old. Some people get stuck in a wrong relationship because of the “sex”- they feel they owe the other person something, hence they jeopardize their future. Something as simple as an AS marrying an SS can negatively affect the life of an unborn child, why go that route because of your selfish sexual desires for each other?

What career are you pursuing there in the USA?

I’m an artist. Singer, composer, songwriter. I’ve been involved in few other businesses here and there.

Are you planning to come to Nigeria very soon to relaunch your music a career?

Yes I am. And I’m excited about it. I miss Nigeria a lot. I can’t wait. (Smiles)

You were said to be the first African to sing the Baseball anthem for Jackie Robinson Day celebration at the Citizens Bank Park stadium, Philadelphia. How did you feel?

It was a beautiful day. I always feel honored and blessed anytime I remember that day and other places I have performed.

