Mum sells two daughters for N300,000 because of ‘tough times’

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 35-year-old housewife, Blessing Ebuneku Agoro, for allegedly selling her two daughters for N300,000. The suspect, who claimed her husband abandoned her, leaving her with the responsibility of taking care of the daughters, Semilore Agoro (four years) and Deborah Agoro (two years  said she sold the girls because of “tough times”.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the arrest to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at the Redemption Camp Divisional Headquarters by her husband, Oluwaseyi Agoro.

 

The complainant told the police that he had travelled for some time, but upon his return on June 8, he couldn’t  find his two daughters. Oluwaseyi also told the police that all efforts to know his daughters’ where-abouts were futile, hence his report.

 

The PPRO said following the report, the DPO, Redemption Camp Division, CSP Alabi Akinjide, detailed his detectives to apprehend the suspect, Blessing, who had already been with the Code of Conduct Department at the Redemption Camp. According to him, the suspect, when interrogated  said her husband left home for the past two years, and while he was away, she found it difficult to cater for the two children alongside two other children she had for another man. H said:

 

“She (suspect) stated further that while she was contemplating on what to do, one Kolawole Imoleayo introduced her to a couple in Port Harcourt who were in dare need of children, and she sold the two daughters to the couple at the rate of N300,000.” Oyeyemi said her confession led to the arrest of the said intermediary, Kolawole  Imoleayo.

 

He added: “They are both assisting the police in their investigation.” The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, had ordered the transfer of the suspects to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation. Oyeyemi added that Ajogun also directed that the children be rescued and brought back to their parents as soon as possible

