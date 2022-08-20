Mummified bodies: Obaseki orders thorough investigation, calls for calm

Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday called for calm among the citizens as he gave the police seven days to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the purposes and ownership of the facility where 20 mummified bodies were discovered on Wednesday in Benin City. Obaseki stated this at a joint press conference with the police at the headquarters of the Edo State Police Command on Friday. Represented by his Special Adviser on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki said the public would continuously be briefed on the progress of the investigations.

He said: “We want to call for calm from the public, we don’t want to preempt the outcome of the investigation but the police are actively doing their inquiries, there are a lot of speculations going around. “Some people suspect that the place is a quack morgue; could it be for ritual purposes? We are giving that to the police. “People have been apprehended and they are undergoing questioning.

ome are still being looked for. “The governor has given seven days for them to come back to us with the details of what they have found out, was it just a morgue or is there any ritual involved? “No conclusions have been reached yet, so the police will be allowed to do its work. “We are going to continuously brief the public and we are also taking measures through the Ministry of Health to ensure that there is no public health crisis in that area.

“Edo is safe and there is no evidence yet that anything ritual is involved until the police are through with their investigation.” On his part, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, SCID, Olawore Oluwole, who is handling the investigation, assured that the police would do a thorough job. “Based on credible intelligence a bungalow was located in the Asoro area and in that bungalow we found some dried bodies and some items like generator, gas cylinder, oxygen cylinder. “While investigation was in progress, five suspects were arrested. They are Chimaobi Okoewu and Samuel Okoh both from Ebonyi State; Gideon Sunday from Akwa-Ibom; Victor Obeche from Anambra, and Yusuf Lawal from Katsina State. “So far we are still looking for one of the suspects and efforts are being made to get him and his name is Otu Chukwu, who is alleged to be the owner of the bungalow, and soon he will be apprehended. “I want to appeal to all members of the public to

