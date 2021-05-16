Muoka, Achudume condole with Adeboye

Anyanwu The General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has sent condolences, to the revered General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, following the demise of his eldest son, Dare Adeboye recently.

In a heart-felt message, signed by the Director of Public Relations, Pastor Louis Chidi, issued on behalf of the Lord’s Chosen family, Pastor Muoka urged Pastor Adeboye to be consoled knowing that the joy of the Lord and Master jesus Christ remains his strength and comfort to the bereaved RCCG family during this difficult times. Muoka said: “We understand how difficult it is to bear the loss of a loved one. But we want you to take consolation in the fact that there is life after death and God being with you, the fortitude to bear the pain is assured.”

He said that all true believers, indeed, felt the pain pointing out that “ a good soldier in the army of the Lord of which we are among the conscripted is no longer physically with us in spreading the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ.

But we are consoled with the fact that we shall meet again to part no more.” Muoka cited Apostle Paul’s exhortation to Thessalonians saying: “For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so then also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him” (1Thes. 4: 14).

This should be enough for our consolation.” “May the joy of the Lord be your strength and comfort all of you during this difficult time in Jesus .

Thanks and God bless you and family,” Pastor Muoka prayed. Similarly, the Lead pastor of Victory Life Bible Church International, Apostle Lawrence Achudume, has described the death of Pastor Oluwadamilare Tayo Adeboye as a very painful loss.

Achudume said the death of the 42-yearold Tayo is a deep wound to his immediate family, Redeemers and humanity at large. Achudume said in a statement that his family and the entire congregation of VLBC share in the grief following the death of Tayo with heartfelt sympathies to Pa and Mama Adeboye.

“On behalf of my family and the entire congregation of the Victory Life Bible Church International, we extend our deepest heartfelt condolences to our revered Papa And Mama E.A. Adeboye on the demise of their son, Pastor Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye, who joined the saints triumphant on May 4, 2021.

“The news came to us as a big shock but even in our grief, we are consoled in the belief that he is already resting in the bosom of his creator,” added Achudume

Like this: Like Loading...