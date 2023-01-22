Muoka prays for successful transition in Nigeria, calls for righteous living

General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka has charged individuals to live in line with God’s detects.

Muoka, at the grand finale of the Church’s annual international crusade tagged ‘Mgbidi Lagos Experience 2023’, where several testimonies of healing and restored were shared said individuals should strive to make heaven, stressing that it was the duty of humans to serve and please God.

The preacher prayed for a successful leadership transition in Nigeria, while making known that it grieves God to see humans displease God.

He stated: “Some people have made mistakes that cause them eternity. We know that no one will stay on earth forever therefore before the trumpet sounds ensure you reconcile with the Lord.

“Start from your local community to do things that pleases God. Let your life reflect Christ the King of Kings, the one that is a model of life that God want us to live.

“Repent of every wickedness against follow man, ask for God forgiveness now, you know the kind of terrible sins you are into today is the acceptable time to ask for mercy.”

