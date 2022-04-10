Faith

Muoka reassures Nigerians at Easter

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries (TLCCRM), Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has called on Nigerians to return to God and keep hope alive.

 

He made the call ahead of the Easter retreat tagged “God’s Covenant of peace and blessings” holding at the headquarters, Chosen Revival Ground, Oshodi-Apapa expressway, Lagos on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 April. “Easter therefore brings that optimism that no matter how difficult or challenging a situation or condition may be, having knowledge of the resurrection will remind you that if Jesus could defeat death, then all things are possible.

 

It also suggests that as bad as the prevailing situation might appear, there is the expectation that things will get better if we accept Jesus as our Lord and Saviour.

 

“So, if the citizenry can embrace the precept and tenet of God as we celebrate Easter, assuredly they will witness peace and blessing in their lives. Of course, if there is any time we need peace more than before in this country, it is now.

 

The nation is therefore advised to use the opportunity avail by the occasion of this year’s Easter to promote peace and love in the country, as this is the only way we can acknowledge and appreciate what Jesus has done for humanity,” Muoka stated in a statement made available by the Director, Public Relations, Pastor Louis Chidi.

 

He added that the “special programme is divinely inspired to help bring to mind the significance of Easter which symbolizes the victory of Jesus Christ over death and which by extension is the victory over hopelessness and misery.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

God’s wrath imminent over crass iniquity, cleric warns

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

God’s wrath is tilted towards the Nigerian space and everyone who is involved in the shedding blood of the innocent and other calamities befalling the country has been warned to repent while there is yet time.   The warning was given by female pastor and Coordinating Minister of Arm of God Reconciliation Outreach (AGRO), Pastor […]
Faith

The Experience’ goes virtual

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

The Experience’,’ reputed as “the world’s largest gospel concert” and arguably the largest gathering of worshippers on the African continent, kicked off last Friday, virtually while maintaining its known standards.   It was also the first time the celebrated gospel concert debuted as a global edition, with millions of admirers streaming the gospel carnival simultaneously […]
Faith

Witnesses begin global campaign

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Jehovah’s Witnesses have begun a global special campaign this November focusing attention on the Bible’s hope for a better world. The campaign is featuring the distribution of a special edition of The Watchtower magazine containing the cover series “A Better World Is Near.”   More than 36 million printed copies of the magazine will be […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica