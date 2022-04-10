Muoka reassures Nigerians at Easter

General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries (TLCCRM), Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has called on Nigerians to return to God and keep hope alive.

He made the call ahead of the Easter retreat tagged “God’s Covenant of peace and blessings” holding at the headquarters, Chosen Revival Ground, Oshodi-Apapa expressway, Lagos on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 April. “Easter therefore brings that optimism that no matter how difficult or challenging a situation or condition may be, having knowledge of the resurrection will remind you that if Jesus could defeat death, then all things are possible.

It also suggests that as bad as the prevailing situation might appear, there is the expectation that things will get better if we accept Jesus as our Lord and Saviour.

“So, if the citizenry can embrace the precept and tenet of God as we celebrate Easter, assuredly they will witness peace and blessing in their lives. Of course, if there is any time we need peace more than before in this country, it is now.

The nation is therefore advised to use the opportunity avail by the occasion of this year’s Easter to promote peace and love in the country, as this is the only way we can acknowledge and appreciate what Jesus has done for humanity,” Muoka stated in a statement made available by the Director, Public Relations, Pastor Louis Chidi.

He added that the “special programme is divinely inspired to help bring to mind the significance of Easter which symbolizes the victory of Jesus Christ over death and which by extension is the victory over hopelessness and misery.”

