Muoka urges repentance to avoid God’s wrath

General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Lazarus Muoka, has warned that God’s anger has been kindled as He will soon destroy humanity because the present inhabitants of earth have chosen the way of immorality as several abominable acts like the days of Sodom and Gomorrah are being reenacted.

Muoka who spoke at the Church’s Easter retreat tagged “God’s Covenant of Peace and Blessing” called for global repentance, emphasizing that the unrepentant will not escape God’s judgement.

“Whoever refuses to repent, God will judge them. God is no respecter of anybody… Amend your ways; heaven is real and hell is real. God is angry and will destroy humanity again.

Let people return to righteousness and it will be well with them,” the preacher said. For preachers who center on prosperity messages, he advised them to make amends and dwell more on the realities of heaven and hell in order to save their congregation and others. He also asked Christians to keep seeking purity and never underrate unbelief, anger, covetousness, envy, malice and other sins.

To Nigerian leaders and the led, he mentioned that “the Lord will forgive and heal our nation, if we return to repentance. It is clear that God Has the answer and His solution is final and irrevocable. Be serious with God to avoid being afflicted.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...