Faith

Muoka urges repentance to avoid God’s wrath

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Lazarus Muoka, has warned that God’s anger has been kindled as He will soon destroy humanity because the present inhabitants of earth have chosen the way of immorality as several abominable acts like the days of Sodom and Gomorrah are being reenacted.

 

Muoka who spoke at the Church’s Easter retreat tagged “God’s Covenant of Peace and Blessing” called for global repentance, emphasizing that the unrepentant will not escape God’s judgement.

 

“Whoever refuses to repent, God will judge them. God is no respecter of anybody… Amend your ways; heaven is real and hell is real. God is angry and will destroy humanity again.

 

Let people return to righteousness and it will be well with them,” the preacher said. For preachers who center on prosperity messages, he advised them to make amends and dwell more on the realities of heaven and hell in order to save their congregation and others. He also asked Christians to keep seeking purity and never underrate unbelief, anger, covetousness, envy, malice and other sins.

 

To Nigerian leaders and the led, he mentioned that “the Lord will forgive and heal our nation, if we return to repentance. It is clear that God Has the answer and His solution is final and irrevocable. Be serious with God to avoid being afflicted.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Pray: 10-year-old feign death as gunman kills family members

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

After being shot in the arm and watching a masked man murder her parents and her little sister, a brave 10-year-old girl got up and called her grandmother to tell her of the horror that had just unfolded.   That’s what happened Wednesday, when a man knocked on the door of a family’s apartment in […]

The newly elected President of Christian Tourism Practitioners Association of Nigeria (CTPAN) Dr. Israel Kristilere,
Faith

Visiting holy land boosts understanding of the Scriptures –Dr. Kristilere

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The newly elected President of Christian Tourism Practitioners Association of Nigeria (CTPAN) Dr. Israel Kristilere, unveils plans to take the association to greater heights, in this interview with TAI ANYANWU   Congratulations on your recent election. Could you tell us a little about CTPAN?   It is an association of private tours companies in Nigeria. […]
Faith

Catholic Priest retires with two small bags after 56 years of missionary work

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu with agency report

A Catholic Priest from Italy, Fr. Adolf Omogaka Pöll, who spent a lifetime as a missionary in Kenya, touched the hearts of believers all over the world when he recently retired to his home country with all his earthly possessions packed in just two small bags.   Many believe that Fr Alleluia, as the Priest […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica