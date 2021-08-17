News

Muonso to politicians: Stop wasting money on judiciary

As the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State draws closer, the Spiritual Director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry in Uke, and the Parish Priest of the Blessed Iwene Tansi Parish, Umudioka in Anambra State, Rev. Fr. Obimma Emmanuel, has called on politicians in the state to channel their resources on things that would up lift humanity, instead of wasting such on lawyers and judges.

 

In a homily during a Eucharistic celebration at the Blessed Iwene Tansi Parish on Sunday, Fr. Obimma, also known as Fr. Ebube Muonso, expressed worry that political parties and politicians in the Anambra State governorship election spent several millions of naira in courts for mere intra-party conflicts that could be managed internally; whereas majority of the youths still roam the streets without  jobs  even as thousands of people hardly get their daily bread.

The cleric said: “I am very sad and worried at the rate at which politicians are desperate to grab power.

 

In the buildup to the Anambra governorship election coming up in November, a series of court cases have been springing up here and there from the biggest political parties to the least ones only in the desperate bid to grab power, and have control over the wealth of the state.

