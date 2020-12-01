Murder: APC chieftain, Baba Alado, ordered to appear in court

A Lagos All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Alhaji Taoridi Faronbi, popularly known as Baba Alado, and five others were yesterday ordered to appear in court for a murder charge. The order was issued by a Lagos High Court sitting at Ikoyi, presided over by Justice Muslim Shile Hassan.

Other co-defendants in the charge instituted by the Ministry of Justice are Alhaji Segun Akinde, Mr. Ayokunle Fakiyesi, Mr. Idowu Akinde, Mr. Musiliu Oladejo, Mr. Mathew Lekan and Mr. Adeleke Akinjeji.

The defendants are being tried for allegedly being responsible for the death of two people – Debo Olohunyo and Chibuzor Daniel – at the Isheri-Oshun area of Lagos State. While other defendants were absent in court yesterday, Lekan was arraigned on a three-count charge and was remanded at the correctional centre, pending the next date of adjournment.

The prosecution counsel, Kehinde Oluwole, prayed the court to grant applications for the APC chieftain and others to be compelled through a court summons to appear in court. He also prayed that Baba Alado and others be served criminal summons as well as the charges through their counsel and that Lekan should be remanded at the correctional centre.

Justice Hassan granted the application by the prosecution counsel that the APC chieftain and others be served the charges through their lawyer.

The judge said that since the counsel to the defendants had undertaken to bring them to court on the next adjourned date, there was no need to issue a criminal summons to be served through their lawyer.

He, however, ordered that the fifth defendant, Lekan, be remanded at the correctional centre till January 28, 2021, the next adjourned date.

