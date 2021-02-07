Murder: Assailants hack senior lawyer to death in his office

A 64-year-old lawyer, Ndionyemma H. Nwankwo Esq. was on Saturday macheted to death right inside his office in Owerri, the Imo State capital, by unknown assailants.

The lawyer had left home for work on that day and did not return until Sunday when colleagues initiated a search party.

A statement issued by the Imo Police spokesman, Orlando Ikeokwu read in part: “On the 6th of February, the Command recieved a report of the death of one Barrister Ndieonyema H. Nwankwo Esq, 64 year old and a native of Arochukwu council area of Abia state.

“Based on the report, operatives of the Command moved to the scene (his office) and met the lifeless body of the lawyer in the pool of blood, with machete cuts on his neck.

“Taking a further look around the office, a machete with blood stains, suspected to have been the matchet used in inflicting the cuts on him, was found on the floor.”

It was also discovered that his vehicle and other personal effects were missing, with his driver said to be at large.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Nasiru Mohammed, while urging for calm, has directed investigation into the matter, while launching a manhunt for the fleeing suspects.

