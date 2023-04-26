Murder: Court Sentences Man To Death In Ekiti

A man identified as Ismaila Mohammed Ojo has been sentenced to death by an Ekiti State High Court in Ado-Ekiti.

The death sentence was pronounced by Justice Olusegun Ogunyemi of the State High Court. Ojo was found guilty on onecount of murder contrary to section 316 and punishable under section 319 of the Criminal Code Law Cap C16 Law of Ekiti State, 2012. According to the Prosecution Witness1 (PW1), Inspector Arowosola Tunde, “one Mrs.

Agnes Adu rushed to the station with the complaint that her husband had been killed at Odo-Uro by one Ismaila Mohammed Ojo over a disputate and physical tussle in respect of the ownership of a Hajue Motorcycle, and in the process, the defendant strangled the deceased to death.

“Upon the adduced evidence of possible commission of the crime, given that the defendant came to the state C.I.D. to report himself in respect of the case, and this coupled with the facts and figures arising from the separate Police’ and C.I.D’s preliminary investigations as carried out by Inspectors Arowosola Tunde, Lasisi Bashiru and Adewusi Adefisayo, the incident was charged to court for prosecution.”

According to the judgement, the PW2, Inspector Lasisi Bashiru, (A.P. Number 237442 of the state C.I.D., Ado Ekiti, Homicide Section), said “the Defendant confessed to the crime, that on 13/5/2018, when he was taking his bath inside a bathroom, Kareem Adu, the deceased, came to carry a motorcycle which he parked in front of his house.”

The PW2 also said that the defendant added that, after finishing his bath, he went to the house of the deceased, Kareem Adu, and met him where he was sleeping. The defendant then jerked the deceased with his cloth on his neck and the deceased fell unconscious. The defendant however claimed that he neither intended nor caused the deceased’s death as the two of them were merely fighting with neither of them carrying or using any weapon or hard object while fighting.

However, the trial Judge, Hon. Justice Ogunyemi, having carefully considered and weighed the evidence adduced before the court by the Prosecution Witnesses and that of the defendant himself, declared his judgement.