Murder in Police station: Who killed Citizen Chikwado?

He was the hope of his poor family. He has finished from a Polytechnic as a Mechanical Engineer and was looking up for a better future. His fiancée, a policewoman gave him a call; he left for Enugu from Imo State. That was his last journey alive. STEVE UZOECHI in Owerri, reports on the agony of his family

The circumstances surrounding the murder of a 38-year-old Mechanical Engineer, Charles Chikwado Duruji, within the premises of the New Heaven Divisional Police Station, Enugu, Enugu State on September 27, 2020, has remained questionable and daunting, two months after the incident occurred. Chikwado, a graduate of Federal Polytechnic Uwana-Afikpo, Ebonyi State and native of Umuokwu Izombe in Oguta Council Area of Imo State had gone to Enugu on the invitation of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Victoria Nwala, his fiancée, on September 23, 2020 where he met his untimely death.

The story told by the fiancee is that unknown men stormed the police station where she and other senior officers reside, broke into her apartment and attacked her visitor, thereby giving him several machete cuts which led to his death seven hours later.

The deceased’s mother, Angelina Duruji, fainted immediately the news broke, while the Umuokwu Community was plunged into mourning. Mr. Ignatius Ajaere Duruji, father of Chikwado, who was deflated by the sad news, said it took the combined effort of extended family members, neighbours and friends to “bring us back to our senses because we were thoroughly devastated over the killing of our first son and hope of the family.” Emeka Duruji, an uncle to the deceased, was part of the delegation sent to Enugu on September 28, 2020 by the family to confirm the veracity of the news on Chikwado’s death.

“Emeka Ezekwem, Kelechi Dibiagwu and I were sent to Enugu. At the time we arrived the New Heaven Police Divisional Station where the incident occurred, first we observed that the apartment where Chikwado’s lady stayed was within the station and well fenced.

“The atmosphere in our understanding was not suggestive that any terrible incident of that sort took place in that environment in about 24 hours earlier and this left us in very curious state of mind while we were led round the scene of the crime by Nwala. “Victoria told us that at about 10.30pm the previous night, as Chikwado and she were in the room, they heard violent noise suggesting attack by hoodlums.

“When it was obvious that the intruders were coming to my apartment, Chikwado asked me to run into the toilet and lock up myself. The people broke into my apartment, attacked Chikwado and all that she could hear was the screaming by Chikwado, who kept shouting ‘I am a civilian!, I am a civilian!, Jesus!, Jesus!, oh my God!’”, he said.

Continuing, Emeka quoted Victoria as saying that, “When the place was calm, she struggled to come out of the toilet hours later, but was informed by neighbours about Chikwado and they told her that Chikwado was receiving attention at a hospital and that everything was okay.’’ She told us that it was about 3 a.m in the early hours of September 28, 2020 that she was allowed to see Chikwado after a church member called her on the telephone that she saw her fiancée lying helplessly in the pool of his blood in a hospital.

“Victoria told us that it was this church member, who told her that Chikwado was alone, demanding for water and food that made her to then rush outside and started knocking on the doors of her neighbours to assist her with their vehicle to the place where they kept him.

“One of my neighbours came out and accompanied me to the hospital but when we got there, there was no doctor and nobody was giving attention to Chikwado in spite of the several machetes cuts on his body. “Victoria added that she called the police division for them to release the Patrol Van for her to move Chikwado to another hospital where better attention could be given to him, but no help came.

“She equally told us that she called the control room number of the Enugu State Police Headquarters, but their response was that she should contact the Divisional Crime Officer, saying that while these efforts were on, Chikwado died at about 5am,” he said. Emeka noted that the delegation recorded a more shocking experience when they encountered one Policeman at the New Heaven Police Station named Tony.

He said: “When we first got to the station, we saw one policeman, Tony and told him that we were relatives of Chikwado and that we were looking for Victoria. He said: “and so what? Why are you people here in this police station”, but his other colleagues cut in and cautioned him.

“Tony angrily said, “when una brother dey come here to mess up and do nonsense, why una no advice am?’”. At that point, we engaged him in a hot altercations but other policemen there calmed us down and it was all these experiences that made the family think that there is serious foul play in the killing of Chikwado.

“The family has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, calling for a thorough investigation to unravel the mystery behind the gruesome murder of Chikwado and expose the cover up. “Sadly, we have gone to Abuja on the invitation of the team handling our petition at Force Headquarters, Abuja, investigating the matter but the suspected police officers at New Heaven Police Divisional Station, Enugu, claimed they did not receive signal to be in Abuja on that matter.

“At the moment, we have got authorisation from police to bury Chikwado after autopsy which revealed how the deceased was killed and by the grace of God, the burial will take place on December 12, 2020’’, he said.

For Mr Ignatius Duruji, the father of Chikwado, Sunday September 27, 2020, will forever remain a “Black Sunday in my family’, because I never expected to receive such a message that Chikwado has been murdered just like that.” Duruji, a retired crane operator, said Chikawdo was “planning to travel to Port Harcourt before he told us that he got a call from Victoria Nwala, his fiancée, who the family about a month before the sad incident occurred, notified her family of marriage intention, in the customary manner by taking wine to her parents in Obowo area of the state.

“Chikwado said that her fiancée was sick, but unknown to him, that trip would be his last journey on earth,’’ he said. Duruji, who while corroborating the account earlier narrated by Emeka, broke down in tears, added that his son was given machete cuts on his head, legs and other parts of his body without help from anyone. It broke his heart that his son died a painful death with no one to help or come to his rescue.

“All that my family is appealing to the Inspector General of Police is to investigate the killing of my son in a police station because the future of my family is now bleak and life has suddenly become miserable.” While his mother, Angelina Duruji wailed uncontrollably at the mention of her son’s name, the father notes that, “the intervention of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, is the only action needed to break the deafening silence surrounding the killing of my son within the premises of the New Haven Divisional Police Station, Enugu.’’ He said that it was worrisome that police authorities in Enugu were still claiming not to be aware of an attack at New Heaven Police Station on the fateful day his son was killed.

“At the hospital, no doctor was on duty and nurses refused to attend to him as my son bled for more than four hours, before he died at about 5a.m on the 28th of September, 2020. “The story they are now telling us is that my son was killed by unknown gunmen inside a police station.

How come that even the media in Enugu did not report such a dangerous development?” He queried. Duruji said: “I have a strong feeling that my son was murdered because every account being given sounds like a script from Nollywood and highly doubtful.

“Everything that happened appears to have been planned. It is suspicious that a police headquarters was attacked on the night my son visited and he was the only person that was attacked and killed.

“There were no gunshots. The information about the attack was not in the news and the police authorities in Enugu remained unperturbed and mute. The story is very strange, absurd and unconventional’’, a visibly heartbroken Duruji said. When our correspondent contacted ASP Victoria Nwala to shed more light on the incident, she simply said, “I had spoken to the parents and family of the deceased on how their son was killed and therefore do not have time to continue talking about the matter’’. Nwala, who declined further comment to questions, directed our reporter to use whatever information from the family, saying, “I am already tired of speaking about the death of Chikwado’’.

Mr Ndukwe Ekea, the Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) on his part said he does not have any official information about any incident leading to the killing of anyone in New Haven Enugu, Police Station on the said date. Ekea however promised to make further inquiry on the matter and get back to our reporter, but never did.

