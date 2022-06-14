Murder in the Cathedral

Two Sundays ago Fulani terrorists attacked St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo, a sleepy town in Ondo State, attended by spewing gory scene where over thirty-five persons were allegedly slaughtered in broad daylight that looked more like horror movie.

The beastly terrorists reportedly detonated bombs before entering the church auditorium with guns and knives for the actual massacre. Reports had it that the assailants abducted one of the Parish Priest after nearly an hour unhindered. As usual, President Muhammadu Buhari has issued an evasive and terse press statement, saying the ‘perpetrators would meet their punishment somewhere else!’

“No matter what, this country shall never give in to evil and wicked people, and darkness will never overcome the light. Nigeria will eventually win,” the President said. The President’s self-absorbed statement was followed by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s regular twitches about hunting down the marauding terrorists. “We shall never bow to the machinations of heartless elements in our resolves to rid our state of criminals,” he said.

As the smoke was still bellowing in Owo from the Catholic Church attack, another attack was quietly going on in the Ute/Arimogija axis, Ondo state where several persons were killed and wounded, spontaneously. Reports had it that one or two communities were attacked in Southern Kaduna to continue the Islamic bandits’ vows to expand the coast of bloodletting.

For Nigeria, it is truly a black day for a nation and a people whose leadership prioritises dubious crave for power without responsibility. Up to this moment, the confused and overwhelmed Nigerian government has yet to come clear with a road map as to how to contain the appalling state of security that has completely collapsed in the last seven years.

All we hear is a repeat of rehearsed lamentation, handicap, messages of hopelessness, and callousness of a political leadership that came to power on the agenda to resolve security problems.

President Buhari’s incessant lamentation, deliberate dedication to archaic policies, romanticisation with killer herders and the approbation about going after the assailants wouldn’t change the fact that Nigeria has become an abattoir were human beings are butchered on an hourly basis.

Nigerians must not forget how we found ourselves in this seedy hole of dead. In 2011, 800 people were slaughtered across Nigerian 19 northern states in post-election violence. In President Buhari’s and APC’s slave market democracy, we would be saying the obvious that Nigeria is at a tipping point waiting for supplantation.

Nigerians either extricate themselves from the hangman’s noose with their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVC) next year or remain in the dungeon of deaths.

Ikhide Erasmus wrote in from Lagos Nigerian and can be reached via: ikhideerasmus@ gmail.com

