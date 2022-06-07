Murder in the cathedral

I woke up this morning to yet another failure of the Buhari presidency, over the blood-letting in Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo. The failure was two levels; state and Federal. State because there is Amotekun security outfit owned and run by the Government. Federal, because there is Police, Army, Civil Defence and other forms of security agencies that ought to collate intelligence and act proactively before heaven was let loose on the church. Occurrence such as this had become a regular drama under President Buhari, a man whose election in 2015 was heavily facilitated by the impression that he would be able to help confront the insecurity challenges in the country. As it is obvious, that impression has been eroded. President Buhari has failed. Intelligence has failed. Security architecture has also failed. It is time for a complete overhaul, retooling and revamping of our security institutions across board, to be able to respond appropriately at the nick of time. That the assailants attacked unprovoked, escaped into the forest without any confrontation and counter attack further exposes the weaknesses in our security formations. It was a slap in the face. It rubbishes government frail effort at nipping the crises in the bud. For sure, President Buhari has not displayed his military skills to generate the right approach and blueprint to contend with what is going on in the country. When tears and blood were flowing, President Buhari, often tactless, assembled his party faithful in Abuja to a sumptuous dinner, thinking about the next election. What a shame!!. At the onset of this insurgency, Catholic Church, Mandala, a suburb of Abuja, was the first to receive its dastardly act in the hands of these ungodly criminals. From then on, there has been a concatenation of bombings after bombings, killing innocent souls and rendering families helpless in the face of government’s inability to rein in these criminal elements. Nigeria has since become one theatre of war and blood letting with cake of crimson. Nigeria, aside from being a troubled estate, is awkwardly drifting in the wrong direction and steeped in daily troubles and tribulations. Aside from its usual condolence messages condemning the dastardly act, you hardly see government taking decisive action to nail the coffin of insecurity. When we talk about Nigeria’s forest, you are likely to think that they are impregnable, but these are the forests where farming activities go on, logging activity also goes on. What is stopping the security agencies from sending its operatives to comb the forest and apprehend the culprits? As we speak, 167 persons are still languishing in the forest in the hands of bandits, for almost two months now with no end in sight, yet the location of these captives is reportedly known to government. So, what is lacking, in my mind, is the right political will to take decisive action against these criminal elements. By now, one would have thought that the era of lamentation was over, but the ferocity of this criminal act, is sending the wrong signals to both local.and foreign investors. Only yesterday, it was reported that an estate was raided in Gwarimpa area in the heart of Abuja, with residents taken to unknown destination. Insecurity has remained a sore thumb in the Buhari presidency. Banditry and kidnapping have become the usual refrain; rather than confront, it is one lamentation after lamentation. It is obvious that President Buhari, a retired General of the Nigeria Army, is truly tired, fatigued and weather-beaten. He has simply ran out of.ideas on how to confront the several challenges facing the country. Buhari’s Nigeria is largely unsafe for everyone. The roads are unsafe. The trains are unsafe. The infrastructure are decayed. Education is in shambles. ASUU has been on strike for quite sometime, while there is no sign that the situation will abate anytime soon. From primary, secondary to tertiary education, Nigeria is on a free fall. Children are learning under very difficult situations and the school infrastructure are nothing to write home about. Accessibility to quality education has become a pipe dream while the general psyche of the citizenry has been badly affected by poor economic policies. Killings have become our daily companion. It is no longer news when we hear of killings, what becomes news is the new location of the killings. President Buhari’s status as a General has not helped matters. If.anything, it has worsened our situation abysmally. The Service Chiefs are apparently overwhelmed by the recurring decimal of insecurity across the country. The Nigeria Police appear tired and spent, unable to deconstruct the manner of these crimes and criminalities. The push for disintegration is staring at us in the face every now and then. A government that his truly serious about the plight of its citizenry would not dare host a dinner for party chieftains at a time that blood was flowing in Owo, Ondo state. President Buhari ought to have cancelled the event to honour the dead and share in the mournful moment of those who lost their dear ones on that black Sunday. It was callous to show such disdain for our lost ones. APC appears visionless in charting a roadmap around what it inherited, and for which reason Nigerians voted it into office. The situation has grown worse. And by the day, President Buhari’s incompetence is growing in leaps and bounds. Insecurity is rising geometrically. The more the President’s competence is called to question, the more his failures stare us in the face. Turn after turn, president Buhari’s poor governance walks around us. On the street, in our offices, corruption, nepotism, cronyism, selective amnesia; all parading around his corridor, it has been a theatre of the absurd. The killing in Owo at Saint Francis Catholic Church was another footprint of Buhari’s failure. Life is cheap under President Buhari. If there is another trip to nearby country, trust President Buhari to attend. As a globe trotter, I am yet to reconcile the gains of those trips to our national economy. He goes out at the slightest prompting, and leaves those mourners to carry their own crosses. While the wailings were still loud, Adamu Abdullahi, the APC National Chairman, reportedly came with an endorsement of Senator Lawan Ahmed as his own consensus aspirant. How dubious? The level of injustice in the political arena is symptomatic of the failed leadership of President Buhari. As a nepotist, president Buhari does not care a hoot about what happens in other parts of the country. He is often accused as a religious bigot as well as a nepotist of irredeemable proportion. After Buhari, a Northern Muslim, the desire of the president is to have another Northern Muslim to succeed him in a secular country with all shades of plurality. And in their infertile reasoning, that would help promote justice or what? The level of insult that some Northern political hawks are heaping on the South, is becoming slavish, and something urgent has to be done about it. Nigeria is a plural country and the idea of zoning and rotation of.the presidency is very fundamental to our unity and stability. But if Adamu Abdullahi is trying to rewrite the algorithms to shortchange the South, against what the Northern Governors desire, then he should be prepared to also contend with the halitosis when they begin to unfold. And for President Bubari to concede to such banality at this time, is to undermine the political wellness of the country. Head or tail, the APC must ensure there is political balance in the 2023 political equation. The South cannot be shortchanged for too long. When conscienceless power confronts powerless conscience, the former laughs first, the latter laughs last. That will be my endnote at this time, as I continue to gaze on my binoculars to deconstruct the next line of action.

