Metro & Crime

Murder of 35-year-old lady: Ebonyi community joins police to unmask killers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Anike Community in Onicha Igboeze of Ebonyi State has pledged to assist the police in their investigation to unmask killers of a 35-year-old, Miss Nnenna Onu.

 

The Chairman of the community, Mr Phillip Nwankwo, made the pledge while reacting to the gruesome murder of the lady by yet-to-be identified assailants. Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakiliki yesterday, Nwankwor described the incident as barbaric.

 

He called on the people of the community to join hands with the police and other relevant security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the crime from the community. He said: “The act is purely an evil against our community and we condemn it in totality.

 

“On our side as a community  we have already made a pronouncement and incantations against the persons that have hand in the killing of our daughter. “We believe and hope that our tradition will not allow them to go unpunished. “I promise that I am ready to support the police in finding the killers.”

 

Meanwhile, the Ebonyi State Police Command said it had commenced investigations into the incident, which happened on Dec. 23, 2021.

 

The command’s Spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah, said the police investigating team had visited the scene but no arrest had so far been made.

 

“The police have commenced clinical investigation into the matter. “What delayed the investigation and arrest before now was that the family failed to make official report to the command when the incident happened.

Well, the family told us that the failure to report the matter on time was due to the threats to them by their relatives should they report to the police. “Right now, we are on top of the matter and the Police Commissioner, Mr Aliyu Garba, has pledged to get to its root.

 

“We have visited the scene and we will continue to follow up until the perpetrators are brought to book,” Odah said.

 

NAN recalls that Nnenna, a graduate of Public Administration, Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, was murdered in her Amagu Village, Ndiagu-Anike, Onicha Igboeze, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. Her assailants severed her left leg from her body before setting  her and her belongings ablaze behind her late father’s house.

 

She reportedly burned beyond recognition. Also in an interview with NAN, the deceased younger sister, Mrs Juliet Onu, appealed to Gov. Dave Umahi and all the security agencies in the state to help her family to apprehend Nnenna’s killers and bring them to justice.

 

Narrating the circumstances surrounding Nnenna’s death, Juliet feared that she could have been murdered over her efforts to recover their family inheritance after their father’s death.

 

Juliet alleged that their inheritance was taken away after the death of their father many years ago, followed by the “mysterious death” of all their male siblings.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Celestial pastor arrested for allegedly raping five-month pregnant lady    

Posted on Author Reporter

Babatope Okeowo, Akure Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a popular broadcaster and pastor of Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), Gbenga Filani for allegedly raping a five months pregnant lady inside the church premises. Police sources said the suspect was arrested after the 19-year old lady identified as ‘Bukola’ was allegedly raped […]
Metro & Crime

Ritual killings: Ogun to register herbalists, alternate medicine practitioners

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Worried by the increasing cases of ritual killings in Ogun State, the state government, has set up a 42-man Advisory Committee to register herbalists and alternate medicine practitioners in the state. The government, through the Ogun State Alternate Medicine Board (OGAMB), set up the committee to ensure the promotion of genuine and quality service […]
Metro & Crime

Phone theft exposes 14 internet fraudsters in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Police in Niger State have arrested 14 suspected internet fraudsters following the theft of a phone by one of the suspects. The suspects, among them two women, were apprehended in Minna. The suspects have been operating in the state successfully since 2019 until Thomas Daniel, a member of the gang, visited the house of another […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica