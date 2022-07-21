Murder of Catholic priest heinous, despicable – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the murder of Rev. Fr. John Cheitnum of the Kafanchan Catholic Diocese by gunmen as heinous and despicable. According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Buhari while responding to the incident, said: “I am deeply disturbed by the murder of this revered religious figure by outlaws who seem to be bent on creating chaos and disorder in the country.”

“The persistent attack on innocent people, including religious figures, by gunmen is a matter of grave concern for this administration, because security is one of the major issues of our campaign promises. “Let me reassure Nigerians that my commitment to this issue is as firm as ever.

I have always made it a duty to regularly summon security chiefs to discuss these challenges and the way forward. “I’m not allowing the security chiefs to rest unless and until we find a very effective solution to this disturbing security situation. “The security of all Nigerians remains our major priority and I assure Nigerians that we are determined to crush these enemies of humanity with all the resources at our disposal.”

