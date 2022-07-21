News

Murder of Catholic priest heinous, despicable – Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the murder of Rev. Fr. John Cheitnum of the Kafanchan Catholic Diocese by gunmen as heinous and despicable. According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Buhari while responding to the incident, said: “I am deeply disturbed by the murder of this revered religious figure by outlaws who seem to be bent on creating chaos and disorder in the country.”

“The persistent attack on innocent people, including religious figures, by gunmen is a matter of grave concern for this administration, because security is one of the major issues of our campaign promises. “Let me reassure Nigerians that my commitment to this issue is as firm as ever.

I have always made it a duty to regularly summon security chiefs to discuss these challenges and the way forward. “I’m not allowing the security chiefs to rest unless and until we find a very effective solution to this disturbing security situation. “The security of all Nigerians remains our major priority and I assure Nigerians that we are determined to crush these enemies of humanity with all the resources at our disposal.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Access Bank targets 30% profit contributions from outside Nigerian market

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Access Bank Plc, Nigeria’s biggest lender, is looking to generate as much as 30 per cent of profit outside its home market, following a series of acquisitions spanning East and West Africa last year, Bloomberg reported yesterday. The lender said it expects African subsidiaries and its United Kingdom unit to account for between 25-30 per […]
News

Ex-lawmaker urges Buhari to address Ortom’s allegations

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

A former lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Segun Olulade, has said that the agitations of Nigerians on the insecurity of lives and property in the country are genuine and deserved a quick response by President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government. While reacting to the spate of killings across the country, Olulade charged Buhari […]
News

Enugu community protests EEDC’s black-out

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

…seeks Buhari, Ugwuanyi’s intervention The people of Ugwuaji community in Enugu South local government area of Enugu State, a satellite town at the edge of Enugu metropolis, took to the streets at the weekend to protest disconnection of the community from the national grid by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC). The protesting community complained […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica