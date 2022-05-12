Murder of soldiers, civilians: Reps want security beefed up in Taraba

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Chief of Army Staff and Inspector-General of Police to immediately deploy more security men to effectively secure the Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State and fish out the bandits who killed six soldiers and many civilians in the area The lawmakers also advised the intelligence agencies to take steps to fish out the sponsors of these bandits so that they are made to face the law.

These resolutions were made following the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance jointly sponsored by Usman Danjuma and Hon. Riman Shawulu (PDP, Taraba). The motion was seconded by Rep. Cook Olododo. Leading debate on the motion, Hon. Danjuma stated that the bandits who carried out the attacks sporadically shot at police, army and even civilians resulting in mayhem in the region. He stated that the activities of the bandits have been reoccurring. Danjuma expressed deep sadness that Taraba State has one of the lowest security-to-citizen ratio in the country. He called for the deployment of more security operatives to the state to curtail the actions of the bandits.

He further called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to come to the aid of the affected victims. The lawmaker, who represents Shiddi/Wukari/Ibi Federal Constituency, informed that on Tuesday May 10, 2022, bandits and terrorists attacked Tati village in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State. He said Tati village, a farming community was razed down by bandits who had arrived in the area the previous night adding that in response to several distress calls made by the residents, security agencies mobilised scantily to the area. According to him, “The bandits ambushed the security agents who were outnumbered and in the ensuring face-off six soldiers were killed; this was after the bandits had earlier killed a policeman at a checkpoint and other civilians at Tati; the Commander of the 93 Battalion is missing in action. “Aware that the massive movement of the bandits to the area had been reported by residents to government agencies and functionaries as well as security agencies some days back.

