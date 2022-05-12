Metro & Crime

Murder of soldiers, civilians: Reps want security beefed up in Taraba

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Chief of Army Staff and Inspector-General of Police to immediately deploy more security men to effectively secure the Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State and fish out the bandits who killed six soldiers and many civilians in the area The lawmakers also advised the intelligence agencies to take steps to fish out the sponsors of these bandits so that they are made to face the law.

These resolutions were made following the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance jointly sponsored by Usman Danjuma and Hon. Riman Shawulu (PDP, Taraba). The motion was seconded by Rep. Cook Olododo. Leading debate on the motion, Hon. Danjuma stated that the bandits who carried out the attacks sporadically shot at police, army and even civilians resulting in mayhem in the region. He stated that the activities of the bandits have been reoccurring. Danjuma expressed deep sadness that Taraba State has one of the lowest security-to-citizen ratio in the country. He called for the deployment of more security operatives to the state to curtail the actions of the bandits.

He further called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to come to the aid of the affected victims. The lawmaker, who represents Shiddi/Wukari/Ibi Federal Constituency, informed that on Tuesday May 10, 2022, bandits and terrorists attacked Tati village in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State. He said Tati village, a farming community was razed down by bandits who had arrived in the area the previous night adding that in response to several distress calls made by the residents, security agencies mobilised scantily to the area. According to him, “The bandits ambushed the security agents who were outnumbered and in the ensuring face-off six soldiers were killed; this was after the bandits had earlier killed a policeman at a checkpoint and other civilians at Tati; the Commander of the 93 Battalion is missing in action. “Aware that the massive movement of the bandits to the area had been reported by residents to government agencies and functionaries as well as security agencies some days back.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ondo school bus hijack robbery, not kidnap –CP

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

How I survived attack, by attendant Gunmen yesterday hijacked a school bus and abducted a school attendant at Oba-Ile Housing Estate in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State. The incident occurred about 6.45am when the branded bus belonging to Chimola Nursery and Primary School was on its way to pick the first pupil. […]
Metro & Crime

Niger: ‘We’ve received over N28bn from FG under SIP in 5 years’

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

Niger State government on Thursday said it has received over N28 billion from the Federal government for several of its Special intervention Programme (SIP) in the last five years. While addressing journalists on the outcome of the state’s Executive Council meeting at Government House, the state’s focal person, Barrister Amina Gwer explained that the Federal […]
Metro & Crime

Policeman, FRSC Special Marshal killed in Ekiti bank robbery

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

Some dare devil armed robbers on Monday evening attacked a branch of an old generation Bank located in Aramoko Ekiti in Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State.   A policeman and a special Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps were shot to death. The bank had experienced similar attack in 2010, this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica