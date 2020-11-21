Murder of vendor: I’ve handed security aide to DSS, says Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday said he had handed over his security aide, Abdullahi Hassan, who killed a newspaper vendor, to the Department of State Services (DSS) for discipline.

The newspaper vendor, Mr. Ifeanyi Okereke, was reportedly shot by Hassan on Thursday evening, near the National Assembly.

In a statement, Gbajabiamila said the DSS operative had been suspended from his convoy in the interim. He said: “This morning, I handed over the security operative, Abdullahi M. Hassan, to the DSS for investigation and appropriate administrative and judicial action. In the interim, he has been suspended from the convoy.” The speaker said there is no reason for the vendor’s life to have ended the way it did.

He added: “The unfortunate death of Mr. Ifeanyi Okereke at the hands of one of my security aides has left me deeply shaken. “Mr. Okereke was a citizen going about his business, trying to make a living for himself and his family. “I expect, and I will see to it that the family of Mr. Ifeanyi Okereke receives the full measure of justice so that their bereavement is not compounded by any actions that can cause them further pain and suffering.

“I have expressed my personal condolence to his family and have arranged to meet with them when the parents of Mr. Okereke, who are already on their way, arrive in Abuja. “Additionally, I have committed to them that I will support his wife and the immediate family he left behind. “I commiserate with the family of Mr. Ifeanyi Okereke and ask all Nigerians to join me at this time to pray for the peaceful repose of his soul.”

