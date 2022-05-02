Murder: Ogun police arrest four suspected cultists 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a number of suspected cultists for killing one Segun Onifade.

The suspects are, Samson Jacob a.k.a Cybog, Iyanu Kazeem Akande a.k.a Omo Iyami, Adebayo Adeoluwa a.k.a Dudu and Yusuf Adelakun.

The Police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi on Monday said the arrest was in continuation of the anti – cult war and other vices in the state.

Oyeyemi said the four were members of the dreaded Aiye cult group and were allegedly responsible for the murder of Onifade on April 20.

According to him, the suspects, who have been on the wanted list of the command were arrested following information received by policemen at Ilaro Divisional Headquarters.

He said the police got a tip off that the suspects were holding a nocturnal meeting at a hideout behind Eleja Primary School in Igbo-Ewe area of Ilaro.

He said following the information, the DPO Ilaro Division, CSP Olayemi Jacob mobilized his men and moved to the scene where the four suspects were arrested.

