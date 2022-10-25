Murder: Trial of Chidinma Ojukwu stalled over absence of witness

As a result of the absence of a prosecution witness, DSP Olusegun Bamidele, the trial of a 300-level Mass Communication undergraduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Chidinma Ojukwu, over the alleged murder of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, was Tuesday stalled.

The suspected killer is also facing trial before the High Court of Lagos State sitting in Tafawa Balewa Square on charges bordering on stealing and forgery alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, and one Adedapo Quadri.

At the resumed hearing on the murder case, the prosecutor, Mrs Adenike Oluwafemi, informed the court that the matter was for continuation of trial, adding that the ninth prosecution witness, who had not finished his evidence, was absent in court.

According to the prosecutor, the witness sent a text message, informing her that he was under the rain all morning, drenched, and was unable to find transportation to the court.

Oluwafemi consequently apologised for the absence of the witness.

On their part, the defendants’ counsel, Onwuka Egwu, Babatunde Busari, and Miss M. A. Abia-Bassey, confirmed that the prosecution counsel had earlier informed them of the development.

They, however, did not object to the matter being adjourned.

The court, presided over by Justice Yetunde Adesanya, adjourned further hearing until October 27, 2022.

