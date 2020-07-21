Metro & Crime

Murder: Youths angry as police arrest Delta monarch

Youths in Delta State, under the umbrella body of the Anioma Youth Forum Worldwide (AYF-W), have condemned the police invasion of the palace of the Obi of Idumuje- Ugboko Kingdom, HRH Chukwunonso Nwoko, to effect his arrest.

 

Detectives from the police command stormed the palace and arrested the monarch for calling a bluff of police invitation over a murder case.

 

 

 

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, said in Asaba yesterday that the monarch was arrested because he was not above the law. He said: “The monarch was not abducted.

 

My men went there to arrest him for failing to honour an invitation extended to him. He apologised for his refusal and has since been released.”

 

But the youth described the action of the police as a complete desecration of the traditional stool and stigma on the image of the revered custodian of the culture and customs of the people of Idumuje- Ugboko.

 

“It was an act of brigandage and unruly for operatives to storm the palace in a commando style.

 

The action was not only nauseating, but insulting, ridiculing, uncalled for and above all, unacceptable,” said the National Publicity Secretary of the forum, Elvis Ekwukwo.

 

He said it was awful that the monarch was treated like a common and wanted criminal over allegations of killing and burial of some unnamed persons in his palace.

 

Ekwujwo urged the police to scale up their avowed peace-building synergy with the civil populace instead of engaging in the act of brigandage and unruly actions of insulting and ridiculing the traditional institution.

