Murdered civilian: Family begs FG, Army for justice

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Family members of Enobong Christopher Jimmy, a Good Samaritan recently murdered by the military officer he offered a lift, yesterday appealed to the Federal Government and the Nigerian Army to ensure justice for the deceased. They also called on Nigerians to join voices with the bereaved family to ensure that such act of brutal murinvestder of a man whose only crime was to offer help, and by one who should rather protect, is not swept under the carpet. Speaking with our correspondent in Uyo, the victim’s brother, Mr. Idorenyin Ikpongeyen, said the case, if not followed, would prevent other Nigerians from offering assistance to others, for fear of being killed. Ikpongeyen said Jimmy, who met his untimely death on his way to visit his family members in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, left behind a very young family.

Jimmy’s last child, according to him, is just a year old. He said: “It is very painful that we had to lose our brother to the hands of an ungodly Nigerian military officer, all because he wanted to steal or reap from where he did not sow. “I beg the Federal Government, the Nigerian Army and the general public to help fight this fight for us.

I beg the Nigerian government to bring justice to the one who murdered my brother, leaving his two kids and a wife behind.” Jimmy was shot dead in his car on his way to Mkpat Enin by a soldier he offered a ride from Eleme Junction in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to Ikot Abasi in Akwa Ibom State.

