Murdered in church: Police arrest, parade suspected killers of UNIBEN student

Four months after the dastardly crime, the Edo State Police Command has finally arrested suspects involved in the rape and gruesome murder of 22-year-old University of Benin student, Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa.
Miss Omozuwa was swooped upon and raped by the suspects who afterwards killed her in the process within a church compound.
Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, who paraded the six suspects who allegedly raped the100-level microbiology student at Ihovbe Quarters in Benin, the state capital, gave the names of the suspects as Nelson Ogbebor, Akato Valentine, Mrs. Tina Samuel, Mrs. Mary Ade, Nosa Osabohien and Collins Ulegbe.
It would be ecalled that Miss Uwaila had gone to the church to read when the suspects swooped on her, raped and inflicted deep injuries on her that eventually led to her death days later at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.
Kokumo said the police decided to intensify their efforts in unraveling those behind the death of the student following public outcry it generated and also the interest put in by the Inspector General of Police in the matter.
He said: “The matter was a great concern to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu who sent to us here with homicide experts to work with our policemen at the state criminal investigation department.
“What we are seeing today, is a result of the uniting efforts of the police to get at the root of the crime and today, I announce to you and making public through this medium that the perpetrators have been arrested.”
Kokumo said the postmortem results confirmed that Uwaila was raped.

