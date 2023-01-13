Metro & Crime

Murdered lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, for burial Jan.17

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Friday made public that the late Mrs. Bolanle Raheem, the lawyer who was allegedly murdered by a police officer, ASP Drambi Vandi, on Christmas Day last year, will be buried on Tuesday, January 17.

This position was made public through a statement signed by its National Assistant Publicity Secretary, Charles Ajiboye (KSM).

The NBA equally asked all lawyers to participate in the burial programme.

Before this time, the NBA had slated Monday, January 16, 2023, as a day of tributes which will be held at the Dining Hall of the Nigerian Law School, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The burial will then take place at the Olive Tree Parish, RCCG, Banana Island Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

 

