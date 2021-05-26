Metro & Crime

Murderered civilian: Family begs Army, FG for justice

Family members of the late Enobong Christopher Jimmy, a good samaritan recently allegedly murdered by the military officer he offered a lift, have appealed to the Federal Government and the Nigerian Army to ensure that justice is served.
They have also called on Nigerians to join voices with the bereaved family to ensure that such act of brutal murder, on one whose only crime was to offer help, and by one who should rather protect, is not swept under the carpet.
Speaking with our correspondent in Uyo on Wednesday, brother to the deceased, Mr Idorenyin Ikpongeyen, regretted that the case, if not followed to the letter, would prevent other Nigerians from offering minor assistance to others, for fear of being killed.
He lamented that the deceased, who met his untimely death on his way to visit his family members in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, left behind a very young family, as his last child is just a year old.
“It is very painful that we had to lose our brother to the hands of an ungodly Nigerian military personnel, all because he wanted to steal or reap from where he did not sow.
“I beg the Federal government, the Nigerian Army and the general public to help fight this fight for us, I beg the Nigeria government to bring justice to the one who murdered my brother, leaving his two kids and a wife behind,” he said.
It would be recalled that Jimmy was shot dead in his car on his way to Mkpat Enin by a military man he offered a ride from Eleme junction in Port Harcourt, to Ikot Abasi in Akwa Ibom State.

