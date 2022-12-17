MURIC cautions Oyo gov on alleged forcing Muslim students, teachers to sing Christmas carol

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has alleged that Governor Seyi Makinde of aiding and abetting Oyo State school authorities who are in the habit of forcing Muslim students and Muslim teachers to sing Christ-mas carol. The group cited the example of St Annes schools, Molete, Ibadan, whose principals forced Muslim students and Muslim teachers to join in singing Christmas carol on Monday this week.

MURIC condemned the action as extremist, feudalistic and provocative. In a statement issued on the matter, the director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola said: “Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has emboldened school authorities in Oyo State to force Muslim students and Muslim teachers to sing Christmas carol. This became clear today, Monday, 12th December, 2022 when St. Annes School 1 Senior, St. Annes School 2 and St. Annes Junior School forced Muslim students and Muslim teachers in the schools to join Christians to sing Christmas carol inside a church situated opposite the school.

“We hold Seyi Makinde responsible for the repression of Muslim students and Muslim teachers. Those school authorities have taken the cue from the governor. “Under Seyi Makinde’s watch, Muslim students were herded like sheep to attend the crusade of a German Christian crusader, Evangelist Daniel Kolenda in November 2021. Oyo State public schools were used for the crusade during school hours. Again under Makinde’s watch, Muslim applicants attending a screening exercise for ap-pointment were made to answer questions on the Bible in August 2020.

“Under Makinde’s watch, Muslim teachers were forced to attend a screening exercise on Salah day in July 2022. Yet these are schools using public funds and Muslims are the majority among tax-payers in the state. “Makinde has a plethora of anti- Muslim actions for which he has never apologised. We have no doubt that he will continue to condone the persecution of Muslim students and Muslim teachers until he is kicked out of office. We therefore remind Oyo State Muslims to take their destiny in their own hands by using their voting power to send away their traducer.

“Being a Christian governor is no crime as long as the governor is fair to all. But Seyi Makinde has been an unrepentant goader of anti-Muslim antics. He has never taken any action against fanatical school principals and teachers who traumatise Muslim students and teachers. That means he has been goading them, egging them on and aiding and abetting their tyranny. “We have no doubt that he is going to do nothing about St. Annes school where today’s atrocity was committed against Muslim students and teachers. We have no alternative than to ask Muslims to vote him out. We need a tolerant governor: one who will grant religious freedom to both Christians and Muslims.”

